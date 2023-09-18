Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Female driver dead after crashing car into tree near Pyalong

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Northern Highway at Pyalong. Picture by Google Earth
The Northern Highway at Pyalong. Picture by Google Earth

A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a tree near Pyalong in the early hours of Saturday, September 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.