A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a tree near Pyalong in the early hours of Saturday, September 16.
Police believe the woman was driving along the Northern Highway about five kilometres north of Pyalong when she veered from the road around 12:45am.
Investigators said the car left the road and travelled down an embankment before crashing into a tree.
The woman died at the scene, becoming the latest of 215 lives lost on Victorian roads in 2023.
Police said they would prepare a report for the Coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the vicinity of the crash with dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
