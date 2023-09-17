A driver who has been called a "darn nuisance" by Magistrate Sharon McRae and has 16 priors for unlicensed driving has fronted a Bendigo court pleading guilty to four more.
Father of four Alexander Hunt, 29, now faces a mandatory loss of licence for four years - though the court has heard he had not had a licence for "for a long time or maybe never".
Magistrate McRae told Hunt his "driving days are over for a long time".
After an appearance on August 29 to plead guilty to the driving offences he appeared again on September 12 where he has been approved for court integrated service program (CISP) bail.
Hunt will return to court in November for sentencing after assessments for a community corrections order and justice plan.
He must not drive or use drugs in the meantime and Magistrate McRae has told him she will put him in jail if he returns to the road.
The court was told Hunt's recent offences began on July 22, 2022, when he was discovered driving his Ford sedan in Shamrock Street, Golden Square and was unable to provide his licence - which he had lost in 2017 for drink driving.
He never went through the mandatory processes to be relicensed.
His car was impounded for 30 days with three tyres found to be worn below tread depth and therefore unsafe for road use.
The court heard he became verbally aggressive and hostile towards police although he ultimately made full admissions.
Then on December 4, 2022, Hunt attended the Eaglehawk Eco Centre - Recycle Shop around 1.43am with a co-accused and activated a silent alarm.
The court heard he was rummaging through recycling bins before being disturbed by police and dropped items. He attempted to steal a variety of tools including batteries and a hedge and line trimmer.
He told police he jumped the fence and "just found a few things".
The court heard he told police, "I pulled it out of bins" and "they were throwing it out".
On December 11, 2022, police were patrolling the area around Marong Road in Golden Square when they observed Hunt disobey a left turn only sign and illegally cross double lines before he accelerated and his wheels lost traction.
He was intercepted and once again found to be unlicensed.
He then refused to accompany police for a preliminary oral fluid test.
Then on January 23, 2023, he again drove unlicensed in Golden Square and had his vehicle impounded, and then on April 27, 2023, Hunt again drove unlicensed on Strickland Road in Bendigo.
On this occasion he refused to accompany police for a further oral fluid test and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
Magistrate McRae said Hunt, who has issues with drug use and lives with an intellectual disability, is potentially approaching imprisonment and called his offending "ridiculous".
"He doesn't go that well on community corrections orders," she said.
"His driving, he's gonna kill someone.
"He's a risk taker - and risk takers kill people."
She told Hunt the message was "not getting through by us being lenient".
She said a jail cell is where someone ends up "when you keep doing the same thing again and again".
