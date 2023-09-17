Bendigo Advertiser
'Risk taker' back in Bendigo court for disqualified driving

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 8:00am
Alexander Hunt returns to Bendigo Magistrates' Court with more driving offences. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Alexander Hunt returns to Bendigo Magistrates' Court with more driving offences. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A driver who has been called a "darn nuisance" by Magistrate Sharon McRae and has 16 priors for unlicensed driving has fronted a Bendigo court pleading guilty to four more.

