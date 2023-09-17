Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

NCFL: A perfect year culminates on a perfect spring day

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 17 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2023 NCFL senior football premiers Sea Lake-Nandaly. Picture by Blake Lee
2023 NCFL senior football premiers Sea Lake-Nandaly. Picture by Blake Lee

An inaccurate Sea Lake-Nandaly has overcome Nullawil 10.16 (76) to 9.8 (62) in the NCFL grand final to conclude the most dominant season in a generation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.