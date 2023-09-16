Bendigo Advertisersport
Sandhurst eliminates Strathfieldsaye from BFNL premiership race.

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 16 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 9:00pm
Sandhurst ruckman Hamish Hosking got the ball rolling for the Dragons in the preliminary final. Pictures by Adam Bourke
Sandhurst will do battle with Golden Square for the Bendigo Advertiser Cup after the Dragons overran Strathfieldsaye in Saturday's BFNL preliminary final at the QEO.

