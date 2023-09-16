Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Match Report

HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Blues defy top-five history to capture 2023 premiership

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:49pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant's 2023 premiership team. The Blues defeated Heathcote in Saturday's grand final at Huntly. Picture by Darren Howe
Mount Pleasant's 2023 premiership team. The Blues defeated Heathcote in Saturday's grand final at Huntly. Picture by Darren Howe

MOUNT Pleasant defied history on Saturday to capture its first Heathcote District league senior premiership for 17 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.