Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal
Our Business

Former Bendigo council director Stan Liacos now Amicus chairman

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Liaicos giving a speech in 2015. Picture by Jim Aldersey
Stan Liaicos giving a speech in 2015. Picture by Jim Aldersey

Former City of Greater Bendigo director Stan Liacos is back working in Bendigo and is among two new appointments at Amicus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.