Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

Kyneton, Daylesford residents warned to prepare for windy weather

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gusty winds may be back across central Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe
Gusty winds may be back across central Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe

A strong cold front could bring gusty winds across townships like Daylesford and Kyneton heading into the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.