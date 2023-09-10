LVFNL: Panthers 2023 football season is perfection personified

It was the perfect day to finish the perfect season for the Marong Football Netball Club.
For the second year running, they took out the under-18s, reserves and senior football premierships, but unlike in 2022, all three teams have gone through the season undefeated.
"It's been a massive week, and I'm super proud of how all the teams performed on grand final day," Marong president Danny Tyler said.
"But not just on Saturday, the whole season, they have been the consummate professionals with stuff like looking after their bodies and recovery following each game.
"Today certainly showcases how strongly this club is tracking currently.
"I don't know how many times three teams have gone through undefeated, but it's a bloody good effort."
The on-field success came with the backdrop of potential upheaval for the Panthers, with the club seeking a move to the HDFNL next season.
The playing group could have been forgiven if it had affected them, but Tyler says the experienced heads ensured they kept the playing group focused on one thing - premierships.
"This season has shown the maturity of this group," Tyler said.
"We've got so much experience at the minute, and the older guys have helped shield the younger players from the outside noise.
"Linton (Jacobs) put up a brick wall and left the off-field stuff up to the committee so the players could handle business.
"He is a fantastic coach, and full credit to him with the strict ships he runs.
"He was exactly what we were after when we went searching for a coach and the boys love him."
Panthers coach Linton Jacobs had similar thoughts, thanking Tyler and the committee for keeping the players away from off-field matters.
"There have been some external pressures with a lot going on, but the way we've been led by Danny (Tyler) has allowed us to concentrate on getting the job done," Jacobs said.
"As a playing and coaching group, we couldn't be more grateful to Danny (Tyler) and his team."
