LVFNL: Best-on-ground Tibbett lauds Marong back six

A brilliant defensive display from Marong centre-half-back Richard Tibbett ensured he won the 2023 LVFNL senior football grand final best-on-ground medal.
Tibbett just usurped the likes of teammate Ben Gregg, who had an excellent first half, and Harding Medal winner Dylan Collis, who would have had 40-plus possessions.
The veteran was an immense presence from quarter time onwards.
His intercept marking and leadership qualities in a last quarter where he and his fellow backman had to withstand a Bulldogs onslaught was superb.
The Bulldogs dominated territory in the last stanza but failed to close the margin to within single figures due to inaccurate kicking 2.5 (17) and a rock-solid Panthers back six.
"We were under siege in that final term, but you have to find something extra on days like these, and we did," Tibbett said minutes after the final siren.
"They could have easily run over the top of us with how they were playing, but the back six did a fantastic job fighting through that trying period.
"We've had a settled back six or seven all year, which means we know all of each other's strengths and weaknesses, so we have a great bond."
In a year where the 16-point margin in the grand final was the closest the Panthers had come to losing, there was a genuine chance of the powerhouse being overrun, having not been hardened in tight games in 2023.
That worry was not felt by Tibbett, who said coach Linton Jacobs had the Panthers preparing for this eventuation all year.
"We have run these scenarios at training all the time," Tibbett said.
"Linton (Jacobs) has us well drilled to stay level-headed and to not get ahead of ourselves because you never know what will happen on grand final day, and it paid off when it mattered most."
Tibbett was a member of Marong's premiership 22 last year, and while the experience of breaking a 33-year flag drought is something he'll cherish forever, this year's triumph where his team has gone undefeated might be even sweeter.
"Obviously, last year we broke the drought, but to have a bit more of a contest in the grand final and not know whether you're going to get over the line until the final siren does make this one that little bit more memorable," he said.
"It's pretty surreal to go undefeated as well.
"I've played a lot of footy, and I don't know if I've ever seen it (an undefeated season), so it's pretty crazy.
"I can't recall what our win streak is currently (32), but we'll ride the wave as long as we can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.