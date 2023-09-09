Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL: Best-on-ground Tibbett lauds Marong back six

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 10 2023 - 1:01pm, first published September 9 2023 - 9:30pm
2023 LVFNL senior football grand final best on ground Richard Tibbett. Picture by Darren Howe
A brilliant defensive display from Marong centre-half-back Richard Tibbett ensured he won the 2023 LVFNL senior football grand final best-on-ground medal.

