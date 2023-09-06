Two male drivers escaped major injury after a two vehicle collision on Nolan Street in Bendigo the afternoon of Wednesday, September 6.
Emergency service personnel attended the scene after a blue hatchback and grey sedan collided around 3:50pm, with traffic slowed northbound before Lake Weeroona.
The passenger of one vehicle was taken to Bendigo Hospital on precautions, according to police.
Police expected traffic to flow as normal once the vehicles were cleared by tow trucks, which were on scene around 4.30pm.
Senior Constable Mitch Curtis urged drivers to "make sure you are watching where you are going when you are driving".
"Take care when you are driving. We can not have people getting in collisions and getting hurt," Senior Constable Curtis said.
