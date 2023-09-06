Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Video/Animal
Traffic

Drivers escape major injury after crash on Nolan Street, Bendigo

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated September 6 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attended the crash on Nolan Street in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe
Emergency services attended the crash on Nolan Street in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

Two male drivers escaped major injury after a two vehicle collision on Nolan Street in Bendigo the afternoon of Wednesday, September 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.