For the first time in its history, the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion will host a concert inside the temple on September 9.
The event will be headlined by Grammy-nominated Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal who will perform with his bamboo flute and three-stringed lute in the temple.
Cheogyal will take to the stage at 7.30pm and will perform cultural music in language for all in attendance.
Great Stupa general manager Alyce Crosbie said it was great to have an international performer at the concert.
"It's our first ever live concert inside the Great Stupa itself, inside the temple area," she said.
Ms Crosbie said this would hopefully be the first of many events of a similar nature to take place at the cultural and tourist icon.
"It is our first ever cultural music event. It's really exciting and we are hoping to be able to start our own music festival here in the future," she said.
"This is kind of like just to see how (it would go).
"Hopefully it's getting us ready to launch something else in the future a bit bigger."
Ms Crosbie said there would be a short music event before Choegyal begins his set, led by digeridoo player Ron Murray.
She said the Wamba Wamba man will also be playing cultural music.
The event is scheduled to start at 6pm and run to 9pm.
