A 72-year-old man who will plead guilty to multiple sex crimes against a number of child victims has been taken into custody directly following his appearance in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
Peter Vincent White appeared in person before Magistrate Russell Kelly and represented by defence lawyer Karin Temperley, where the court heard he planned to plead guilty to 37 charges that would be listed in the County Court indictment as 33 charges - all of which relate to sexual crimes against children.
The court heard the four remaining charges would be incorporated as rolled up charges in the indictment - explaining the discrepancy.
White was taken into custody directly from the court after a brief goodbye to two supporters in the court room.
White will next appear on the Melbourne County Court in October.
