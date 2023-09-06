Bendigo Advertiser
Sex crimes accused Peter White appears in Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 1:35pm
Peter Vincent White was taken into custody after appearing before the Bendigo Magistrates Court on September 6. Picture by Darren Howe
A 72-year-old man who will plead guilty to multiple sex crimes against a number of child victims has been taken into custody directly following his appearance in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

