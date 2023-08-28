Pyramid Hill's Dylan Collis and Maiden Gully YCW's Meg Patterson were crowned the Loddon Valley Football Netball League's premier players on Monday night.
Despite only playing seven games in the home and away season, midfielder Collis won the Frank Harding Medal in the senior football competition.
Patterson, MGYCW's star goal attack, emulated the feat of her great friend and team-mate Tia Webb in claiming the Helen Ward Medal as the best player in the A-Grade netball competition.
Collis polled 19 votes in the seven games he played to edge out Marong livewire Jimmy Gadsden by one vote in a thrilling count.
Collis made his season debut in round three where he picked up three votes against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
He was awarded one vote in the Dogs' 42-point round four loss to Marong and then reeled off three best on ground games in a row from rounds five to seven to take the lead in the count.
An overseas trip meant Collis didn't pull on the boots again until round 16.
In the meantime, the consistent Gadsden moved his way to 18 votes through 14 rounds.
Collis was judged best on ground in the Dogs' 27-point win over MGYCW in round 16 to move to within two votes of Gadsden, who didn't play in rounds 15 and 16.
Collis didn't play in round 17, while Gadsden didn't poll a vote in Marong's big win over Bridgewater.
MGYCW's Damian Wust made a late charge up the leaderboard and with one round to play he moved to 15 votes.
Gadsden missed Marong's final round game, so he was stuck on 18 votes, while Wust failed to poll in MGYCW's loss to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
That left Collis, who was dominant in Pyramid Hill's final round win over Newbridge, with the opportunity to at least tie with Gadsden for the medal.
Collis was awarded the three votes and he jumped to 19 votes to claim the medal.
In seven games, Collis polled six best on grounds and one single vote.
It was the second-straight season the Bulldogs have won the Frank Harding Medal after rover Billy Micevski won it in 2022.
Eagles' assistant coach Wust was third on 15 votes, with league-leading goalkicker Brandyn Grenfell fourth on 14 votes.
Grenfell was unlucky not to finish closer. He kicked 13 goals in round 14 and was awarded one vote and his 10-goal haul in round 12 earned just a single vote.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Justin Laird was fifth on 13 votes, one vote clear of Inglewood duo Sam Dorevtich and Tom Kennedy.
Bears' midfielder Darcy Poulter was in contention for the medal after he polled 11 votes in the first nine rounds, but a season-ending injury the following round put paid to his chances.
FRANK HARDING MEDAL
The Helen Ward Medal vote count also went down to the wire.
Patterson denied Mitiamo goal attack Laura Hicks a fifth win in the award when she polled three votes in the final round of the season.
The duo went head-to-head throughout the count, with Patterson polling 15 votes in the first 10 rounds and Hicks 14 votes.
With two rounds remaining they were locked on 22 votes.
Patterson was judged best on court in MGYCW's round 17 win over Calivil United, while Hicks didn't poll against the Bears.
Hicks joined Patterson on 25 votes when she picked up three votes in Mitiamo's final game against Marong.
However, seconds later Patterson surged to 28 votes when she earned the three votes against the Bears.
Patterson and Hicks both polled seven lots of three votes across the season.
Patterson polled in 11 games in total compared to Hicks' nine.
Marong's Bianca Garton and Mitiamo's Amelia Ludeman stormed home in the final six rounds to tie for third on 19 votes.
MGYCW's Arriah Keogh was next best on 17 votes, while Marong's Danielle O'Toole and Pyramid Hill's Jess Holdstock tied with 15 votes.
HELEN WARD MEDAL
28 Meg Patterson (MGYCW)
25 Laura Hicks (Mit)
19 Bianca Garton (Mar)
19 Amelia Ludeman (Mit)
17 Arriagh Keogh (MGYCW)
15 Danielle O'Toole (Mar)
15 Jess Holdstock (PH)
14 Tia Webb (MGYCW)
14 Abbey Dingwall (PH)
12 Tia Reaper (MGYCW)
12 Abbey Battersby (Mit)
12 Kym Childs (New)
In B-grade netball, Marong's Erin Stewart won the Joy Lawry Medal.
Stewart polled 20 votes to edge out Bridgewater's Mia Burge by two votes. Marong's Tania Kerrison was third on 17 votes.
In C-grade netball, MGYCW team-mates Olivia Hall and Shallon Webb finished first and second. Hall claimed the award with 18 votes - two clear of Webb.
Bridgewater's Jalen Hoskin was third on 15 votes.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine claimed two netball medals on the night.
Julia Tobin polled a remarkable 32 votes to win the C-Reserve vote count, just ahead of a very unlucky Georgie McGrath, from Marong, on 30 votes.
Tobin's clubmate Marley Addlem picked up three votes in the final game to win the 17-and-under netball best and fairest award.
Addlem polled 20 votes to defeat MGYCW's Olivia Mannes by just one vote.
In the 15-and-under netball, Calivil United's Lexie Austen (26 votes) claimed the crown from Bridgewater's Rachael Flood (24) and Marong's Sienna Taylor (23).
In the John Forbes Medal for the reserves football, Mitiamo's Aaron McKean was a runaway winner.
McKean polled 21 votes - eight more than closest rival Thach Tucker of Marong. Bears' Mattew Quinn was third on 11 votes.
Inglewood's Gabe Nevins was rewarded for an impressive season in the AFLCV under-18 competition.
Nevins polled 24 votes to win the Stephen Dowling Award from Marong's Lochie Hale (17 votes) and East Loddon's Jaxon Addlem (16).
