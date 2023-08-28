Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Collis, Patterson win LVFNL's highest individual awards

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyramid Hill's Dylan Collis and MGYCW's Meg Patterson won the LVFNL's highest individual honours.
Pyramid Hill's Dylan Collis and MGYCW's Meg Patterson won the LVFNL's highest individual honours.

Pyramid Hill's Dylan Collis and Maiden Gully YCW's Meg Patterson were crowned the Loddon Valley Football Netball League's premier players on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.