Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Maiden Gully Marist to field team in BDCA senior competition

Updated August 29 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully Marist will field a team in the BDCA third XI this season.
Maiden Gully Marist will field a team in the BDCA third XI this season.

Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club will field a senior team in the Bendigo District Cricket Association this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.