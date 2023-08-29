Maiden Gully Marist to field team in BDCA senior competition

Maiden Gully Marist Cricket Club will field a senior team in the Bendigo District Cricket Association this summer.
The BDCA board this week approved Maiden Gully's entry to the Saturday morning third XI competition.
After the club's under-18 team joined the BDCA three years ago, the addition of the third XI team is another step forward in Maiden Gully Marist's goal to have its entire club play in the BDCA.
MGMCC's junior program is part of the BDCA and the club has submitted a nomination to participate in the senior women's competition this summer.
MGMCC left the Emu Valley Cricket Association three years ago to join the Castlemaine District competition so it could utilise its turf wickets at its home base at Marist College.
"The club has been showing interest in joining the BDCA for some years now, whilst the answer hasn't been what MGMCC have wanted to hear in the past, we have never said it wouldn't happen," BDCA president Travis Harling said.
"With the growth of the Bendigo region, the club is certainly in an area of Bendigo that offers a lot of opportunity for a club to grow and prosper."
The BDCA confirmed the status of MGMCC's first XI and second XI teams would continue to be evaluated.
"This assessment will also provide the Association with an opportunity to explore the potential inclusion of a 12th team, thereby eliminating byes across all senior grades,'' the BDCA board said in a statement.
"The facilities provided by MGMCC to the Association are indeed top-notch, with the club making use of the excellent turf facilities at Marist College in Maiden Gully.
"The club has played a significant role in the development of the school's facilities at this location. Access to well-equipped change rooms, restrooms, and social areas is crucial for all levels of cricket.
"The most recent addition of a club to the BDCA occurred almost four decades ago, with the inclusion of the Strathfieldsaye Cricket Club in the 1984/85 season.
"The ongoing growth in the Strathfieldsaye area mirrors the current and anticipated continued expansion in the Maiden Gully area."
MGMCC's addition to the third XI means there will be a bye in that competition this season.
The BDCA fixture is expected to be released shortly.
