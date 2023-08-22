Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

BFNL: Lucky 13 has Bulldogs primed for premiership tilt

NS
By Nathan Spicer
August 22 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square coach Christian Carter adressing his troops.
Golden Square coach Christian Carter adressing his troops.

We are under a fortnight away from the BFNL finals, and for those clubs in premiership contention, now is the time to get your house in order.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.