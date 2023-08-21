Bendigo Advertisersport
Geary pulls up stumps following re-injury of troublesome shoulder

By Nathan Spicer
August 21 2023 - 1:30pm
Jarryn Geary has hung up the boots following a shoulder injury he sustained against Kyneton a fortnight ago. Picture by Darren Howe
Eaglehawk and St Kilda star Jarryn Geary has called time on his AFL journey following a re-injury of his troublesome shoulder that has plagued him throughout his career.

