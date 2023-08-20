Bendigo Advertisersport
BFNL: Dragons maintain top spot on ladder with one round to play

By Richard Jones
August 20 2023 - 1:16pm
James Coghlan was among Sandhurst's best players on Saturday.
SANDHURST warmed up for its BFNL finals campaign with a comprehensive 64-point win over Castlemaine at the Camp Reserve on Saturday.

