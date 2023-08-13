Hawks find new ways home without regular key stocks

A five-goal haul from youngster Samuel O'Shannessy has led Eaglehawk to a comfortable 19.10 (124) to 5.7 (37) win at Kyneton.
In only his sixth senior game for the Hawks, the tall forward stood up when needed, with regular key position players Cameron McGlashan and Darcy Richards missing from the clash.
Hawks coach Travis Matheson was proud of his budding star with O'Shannessy having to fight for regular senior footy action this season.
"I'm absolutely wrapped for him," Matheson said.
"It's been a tough year for the kid as he missed the start of the season through injury, and anytime that happens, it can take a little while to find your feet.
"He's been in and out of the side at stages this season, but he looked at home today.
"He has all the attributes, strong in the air, good on the lead, and kicks the ball well, so it's exciting that his best footy is still ahead of him."
The loss realistically ends Kyneton's hopes of making finals as they must beat Kangaroo Flat and Strathfieldsaye while needing South Bendigo to slip up against non-finalists Gisborne and Castlemaine.
It's a much better outlook for the Hawks, though, who head into a crucial fortnight of games against top two Golden Square and Sandhurst in red-hot form, winning six of their last seven.
They'll need to win one of those matches to confirm third spot.
While the margin blew out in an impressive second half from the Hawks, the Tigers looked capable of upsetting their premiership-contending opponents for the second time in 2023, with the margin sitting at 20 points heading into the main break.
The Hawks got their uncontested possession and running game going in the second half.
They collected 199-130 uncontested possessions throughout the day and plus 65 marks.
"It was an interesting game," Matheson said.
"The first quarter, we controlled the play but didn't score a great deal, and the second, they looked really dangerous, so at half time, we thought this would take a bit to win it.
"But it opened up in the second half, and we got the footy on the outside, so it was nice to bounce back from a challenging half and control the game."
Expect Noah Wheeler and Billy Evans to again be in the Michelsen Medal votes, with the pair being the two dominant midfielders of the game collecting 56 disposals between them.
What pleased Matheson most, however, was the pair's ability to hit the scoreboard, with midfield goals being a big focus heading into the match.
"We spoke about finding other avenues to goal coming into the game with Darcy (Richards) and McGlashan out, and one way to accomplish that was when our midfielders were resting forward, so it was nice to have ticked that box," Matheson said.
"I'm wrapped we were able to hit a score north of 100 and find multiple avenues to goal but full credit to our defence also, which restricted Kyneton to five goals."
Wheeler nailed three from his 30 touches, seven clearances and 13 inside 50s, while Evans managed two from 26 disposals and six clearances.
They were ably supported by Ben Thompson, who bounced back to form with 32 disposals, 11 marks and nine clearances in his best game since round 11.
Lewin Davis continued his impressive form slotting four goals from 20 disposals, while Jarryn Geary's return to the side went well, with the former St Kilda skipper getting through the game unscathed and kicking two majors.
Unfortunately, in a potentially big blow for the Hawks flag charge, Jarryn's brother Kallen was taken off in the second quarter due to hamstring tightness.
Bailey McGee and Hamish Yunghanns were voted in the Tigers' best.
