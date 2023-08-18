Four pharmacy students in Bendigo have the opportunity to grab a hold of next year's internship positions being run through the UFS pharmacy brand.
The program will cover training in all facets of the industry and will guarantee employment upon completion of the course.
One person who completed the internship two decades ago and is still involved with UFS is Susan Randall.
Ms Randall is the health and innovation projects manager for UFS and said the internship program offered a "unique" experience available to few students.
MORE NEWS:
"I think the internship at Bendigo UFS offers great variety," she said.
"Not only are you in an individual pharmacy but we have five pharmacy and they are all very different.
"Lots of opportunity for skills and scope of practice development."
Ms Randall said students who are given an internship will be developing a range of their skills while also learning how to work within the community.
"It's 100 percent vital (to learn how to work within the community)," she said.
"As a student, I was very lucky to have a great mentor.
"I had her for weekly meetings each week to ensure I was learning and I was developing.
"That I had the right support, I had the right equipment and tools to ensure that I could develop and having that I think is vital to development of becoming a great pharmacist."
Applications for the internships, due to start next year, close on August 20.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.