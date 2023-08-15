A modern building can rise in a historic Quarry Hill area after the state's planning umpire overturned a City of Greater Bendigo decision.
The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal has allowed someone to knock down existing buildings and build a two-storey, three bedroom home.
The council argued that the replacement building at 33 Russell Street would not respond sensitively to the area's character and would be too large for the site.
Below: a map showing 33 Russell Street
It did not object in principle to the existing 1950s home's demolition but did want to make sure its replacement was acceptable for an area long-recognised for picturesque views of homes dating to the Victorian and Edwardian era.
A number of neighbours joined with the council to oppose the new build mostly on heritage grounds.
They told the tribunal the proposed home would be too large and close to the street to avoid overwhelming the streetscape.
More news:
Quarry Hill is known for its many single-storey cottages, they said.
The tribunal disagreed that the proposed home would dominate the street.
"There is no dispute that the proposal is of a contemporary appearance," member Kerrie Birtwistle said in her ruling.
"I am satisfied that the design language is acceptable as contextually, the immediate area demonstrates a variety of architectural styles and forms."
Ms Birtwistle said various heritage policies allowed for a two-storey home there, and that various Victorian and Edwardian houses in the area had "noticeably higher form".
The new house would not dominate nearby homes, she said.
"The building, while two-storey, is sited on the lower slope of the land, below the natural ground level of its abutting neighbours and the design has sought to nestle into this slope to mitigate the two-storey form," Ms Birtwistle said.
The tribunal considered several matters around fencing and allowed the new build to go ahead with a series of conditions including tweaks to a landscaping plan.
Even so, the build's future could still be uncertain.
The Russell Street property was for sale when the Advertiser visited on Tuesday August 15, in the days after the tribunal published its ruling.
Real estate agents Belle Property were talking up the house's potential for either renting or renovation in a sales spiel on their website.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.