Golden Square man to front Bendigo Magistrates Court after weapons found

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 12:49pm
Police searched a house at Tomkinson Drive this morning. Image by Google Earth
A Golden Square man has been charged after a firearm and weapons were found at his property on Wednesday, August 16.

