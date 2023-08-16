A Golden Square man has been charged after a firearm and weapons were found at his property on Wednesday, August 16.
Police searched an address at Tomkinson Drive, Golden Square on Wednesday morning, where a loaded firearm and other weapons were allegedly seized.
Following the search, Bendigo police and Central Victoria Response Unit officers charged a 29-year-old Golden Square man with possessing a firearm and controlled weapon, criminal damage, stalking and drug offences.
MORE NEWS:
According to police, the search warrant followed an alleged stalking incident in Golden Square which occurred between June 16 and July 11.
The man was expected to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court today.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.