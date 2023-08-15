A woman has avoided injury after her car crashed into the garage of an East Bendigo home.
Emergency services were called to a "vehicle into a structure" on Casey Street at around 9am on August 15.
Bendigo Police Sergeant Tim Elliott said the 67-year-old woman was the only person in the white Mazda when the incident occurred.
"She has crashed into the garage of the home and caused extensive damage to the structure," he said.
"There were no injuries to the people in the house."
Paramedics assessed the driver, but she was not injured or taken to hospital.
Sergeant Elliott said the SES and City of Greater Bendigo were helping the occupants of the house find another place to stay while the building is surveyed.
He said there was no connection between the people in the house and the driver and an investigation into what caused the crash was ongoing.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
