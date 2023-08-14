Abusive and sexist bakery meltdown leads to hefty fine

Bendigo Advertiser
Man fined for sexist tirade of abuse at Heathcote bakery

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
August 15 2023 - 4:30am
A man has been convicted and fined $1000 with statutory costs of $90.60 for a verbal tirade of abuse directed at Heathcote bakery staff.

