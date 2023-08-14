Abusive and sexist bakery meltdown leads to hefty fine

A man has been convicted and fined $1000 with statutory costs of $90.60 for a verbal tirade of abuse directed at Heathcote bakery staff.
Con Apostolopoulos did not appear in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on August 14 but his case was heard in his absence by Judicial Registrar Allison Vaughan.
The court heard on February 4, 2023, Apostolopoulos attended the Segafredo's Bakery in Heathcote where two of his family members worked.
He asked for a dozen bread rolls and for the purchase to be marked for subsequent payment by his partner who worked at the store.
As the partner was not on shift on February 4, Apostolopoulos was told he had to pay then and there and it could not be held over.
The court heard he "became irate".
Prosecutor Ben Bradford said the man spoke further with his partner and another family member who was working on the day.
READ MORE:
When another staff member walked past and asked if everything was alright, he unleashed a tirade of verbal abuse.
The court heard he told the staff member he "wouldn't hesitate to hit a woman" and told her he had previously been in prison.
Apostolopoulos continued to use profane and insulting words and made derogatory comments about the staff and about women in general.
The court heard he alluded to his "preparedness to assault women"
The police were contacted and on their arrival, the prosecution said he challenged them to a fight.
One witness from a nearby store said his behaviour had been "disrespectful, disgusting and foul".
His behaviour, the court heard, had continued for around an hour and was audible from nearby businesses.
The outburst was captured on body worn cameras.
The court heard his most recent prior was for the use of threatening words in a public place for which he faced the Heidelberg Magistrates' Court in February 2015.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.