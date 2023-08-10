Bendigo Advertiser
RPCV appoints CEO Lauretta Stace, flags September consultation

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 10:30am
New RPCV CEO Lauretta Stace started in the role on August 9, 2023. Picture supplied
The board of cemetery trust Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (RPCV) has announced the appointment of its long-awaited new chief executive officer.

