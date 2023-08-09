Round-up: Williamson St crash witness sought; tractor rollover

Bendigo police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on Friday afternoon.
Police said that at around 5pm on Friday, August 4, the driver of a 2004 blue Nissan Pulsar travelling north along Williamson Street lost control as it went through the McLaren Street roundabout.
The vehicle turned sideways before colliding with a parked 2018 white Holden Colorado ute and a pole on the side of the road.
The 22-year-old male driver was uninjured, but the cars both sustained significant damage, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam or CCTV footage or other information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively, they can make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
A man was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition after his tractor rolled at Lauristan on Tuesday.
At around 4pm on Tuesday, August 8 two CFA units, from Malmsbury and Kyneton brigades, were called to a property on Hazelmere Drive, where they found the rolled tractor.
Paramedics treated the man, believed to be in his seventies, at the scene for upper body injuries.
He was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.
A senior constable from Western Region has been charged with unlawful assault after an internal investigation.
The charge relates to an alleged incident in August 2022 while the the 51-year-old male officer was on duty.
He will appear before a magistrate's court at a later date.
