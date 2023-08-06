Bendigo Advertiser
Goldie fatal fire near Lancefield kills woman, man hospitalised

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
August 7 2023 - 9:00am
A woman has died in a house fire in Goldie near Lancefield over the weekend. Picture by Google Maps
A 60-year-old woman has been killed and a man is under police guard in hospital following a house fire in Goldie near Lancefield on the weekend.

