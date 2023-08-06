A 60-year-old woman has been killed and a man is under police guard in hospital following a house fire in Goldie near Lancefield on the weekend.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday, August 5, after emergency services were called to Mt William Road around 10.30pm.
A female resident of the property was located deceased on August 6.
READ MORE:
A second person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains under police guard.
Goldie is approximately an hour and 17 minutes south east of Bendigo.
The property area has been cordoned off and a crime scene has been established.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.