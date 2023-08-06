Bendigo's Geoff Painter and Kate Finn and medium Jenny Sanderson from Waanyarra had run five sold out ghost tours of Maldon by the end of Saturday night and two "paranormal investigation sessions".
Their Twisted History tours, based on archival research, involved around 17 stops, taking in sites such as the haunting place of "Proud Mary", who died in childbirth in the gold rush era and is said to still be hanging around looking for her baby.
The tours were a popular item on the festival program of "dark activities" over the weekend that included a Gothic-themed market, a panel talk offering practical advice about dying and the Australian Hearse Owners Association's annual show and shine.
"Our beautiful cute town has actually got a bit of a grim past, like many towns really from the gold rush era," festival organiser Valentina Tansley said.
"When you start looking at the old newspapers, you see stories about miners falling down mineshafts, dying of starvation because they couldn't afford to buy bread, shooting each other over mine claims and a lot of suicides.
"Not everything in the festival is connected to the gold rush or things that happened there but it was the inspiration for our exploring the darker side of life."
The original inspiration for the festival was economic, as the small town and its businesses struggled to recover from the downturn of the pandemic.
Tansley and some arts industry mates were wondering how they could help and came up with the idea of exploiting the place's "unearthed history".
That led into the Gothic subculture.
It was important the festival be for locals as well as tourists, Tansley said, and its first run, in 2022, drew a about a quarter of its crowd from Mt Alexander shire, with another quarter coming from Melbourne and half from other places, primarily regional Victoria.
"A big proportion were regional Victorians - a lot of people from Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and even some from Gippsland and Albury way," Tansley said.
"I think this year we have interstate visitors as well."
As the Progress Hall filled with interesting outfits on Saturday night for a line up of music that culminated with the return of 1980s Melbourne New Wave band Real Life, across the road at the Kangaroo Hotel there was a pub full of people singing along to a Cure song.
"The locals are embracing it," co-organiser Michelle Dorian said.
"About Thursday the skulls started appearing in windows, and we saw Gothic themed cupcakes and coffee in the shops.
"It's been going amazing."
