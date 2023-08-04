Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

AFLCV proposes huge shake-up with potential new league in 2024

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated August 4 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
While still in its infancy, the memo proposes two potential models for a new competition.
While still in its infancy, the memo proposes two potential models for a new competition.

AFL Central Victoria is proposing what would be the biggest shake-up to football in the region since the early 1980s with the potential formation of a new league as early as next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.