BFNL: Magpies continue hunt for most wins in season since 2016

CASTLEMAINE will continue its pursuit of winning its most games in a BFNL season for seven years when it hosts country rivals Kyneton on Saturday.
With four rounds remaining in the season the Magpies have two wins on the board, both against Maryborough.
Not since 2016 when they won seven games and finished seventh have the Magpies notched more than two victories.
The Magpies pushed Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park last Saturday and were within striking distance at three quarter-time of that elusive third win when trailing by 12 points before the Roos pulled away to win by 23 points.
Castlemaine was beaten by the Roos despite what coach Brendan Shepherd rated one of the best individual games he has seen from a player - Bailey Henderson.
The sublime class of Werribee VFL-listed Henderson was on full display for the Magpies as he lit up Dower Park with seven goals, 39 disposals, 10 marks, eight tackles, 10 clearances and 236 Premier Data ranking points.
Henderson, who is named again in Saturday's team to play Kyneton at Camp Reserve, has played the last five games with the Magpies for a return of 193 touches, 43 marks, 25 tackles, 31 clearances and nine goals.
"Bailey has been amazing for us averaging around 40 touches since he came back," Shepherd said this week.
"His game against Kangaroo Flat last week was one of the better individual efforts I've seen from a footballer either as a player or coach.
"He had 39 touches (24 kicks, 15 handballs), kicked seven goals and plenty of contested possessions (19)... it really was a phenomenal game.
"He was a class above anybody else on that footy field last week, that's for sure."
As well as Henderson's headline-grabbing seven-goal performance the tenacious Callum McConachy produced a season-best performance for the Magpies with 35 touches, 11 tackles and 10 clearances.
McConachy is the only player this season to have had at least 35 touches in a game and double figures for both tackles and clearances.
The Magpies on Saturday host a Kyneton side that after last week's brilliant come-from-behind victory over Gisborne is still in the finals mix, with the Tigers now only one game outside the top five having won their past two matches under interim coach Darren Chambers.
Last time the Magpies and Tigers were scheduled to meet on May 27 at the Kyneton Showgrounds the game was abandoned during the first quarter following the death of Magpies' teenager Dallas Keogh-Frankling following the under-18 game earlier in the day.
"It's obviously a meaningful match on Saturday after the incident earlier in the year," Shepherd said.
"I guess it's one of those games where you're not quite sure whether the boys will step up for the occasion or we'll go back into a hole a little bit because some memories will probably start coming back.
"Hopefully, we can get through that and with four rounds to go it would be nice to be able to pinch another win before the end of the season.
"We know it's a tough month ahead with who we've got to play still (Kyneton, Golden Square, Sandhurst and South Bendigo), but whatever happens I feel the club has taken a massive step forward on the field this year."
