A woman who crashed into another car on Pall Mall wasn't paying attention to traffic and failed to see a black Toyota in front stop for pedestrians, Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard on August 3.
After the incident in May her licence was found to have been suspended, and, in June, she was again found driving on a suspended licence, this time in an unregistered car - charges she pleaded guilty to in court.
According to police, the Pall Mall crash occurred because the woman hadn't been paying attention near the View Street crossing.
However, according to defence lawyer Karin Temperley, the other driver "slammed on the brakes".
After the collision, in which the accused's car was significantly damaged and the Toyota received minor damage, there was a a dispute between the drivers.
When police arrived and checked the woman's licence they found it was suspended and could find no record of a VicRoads demerit bond she said was in place.
The woman "became uncooperative" when her car was immediately impounded for 30 days, the police prosecutor said.
In the June incident she was stopped at Jackass Flat in an unregistered Subaru station wagon with a cracked windscreen and told police VicRoads had informed her her licence suspension was "getting dealt with".
She said the former owner of the car had undertaken to keep it registered and that the large crack in the windscreen had been caused by a bird strike.
The court heard the woman had been the victim of significant family violence and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
Due to her circumstances $57,000 worth of fines in her name had been dismissed by Fines Victoria, judicial registrar Allison Vaughan said.
Ms Temperley told the court the Subaru belonged to the woman's violent former partner.
Judicial registrar Allison Vaughan gave the woman a good behaviour bond of 12 months, telling her she needed to focus on her health.
Ms Vaughan didn't interfere with the woman's licence, which she accepted she needed to access necessary services.
