IT SPEAKS volumes about a country football-netball club and its culture and appeal, when someone who has been involved as a player for the last 24 years, declares this year as her best ever at the club.
But when it comes to her beloved White Hills, Rindy Sawyer insists it is no exaggeration.
The affable and much-loved Demons netballer and mother of one will hit rare air on Saturday when she plays her 400th club game in the B-grade clash against Lockington-Bamawm United.
She will become the first White Hills player to reach 400 games.
Only two others - Lisa Argus and Rindy's sister Dannielle Sawyer - have made it past 350.
Truly humbled - and in her own words, 'a little embarrassed' by the honour - Sawyer is proudest of all to have achieved the milestone at the club she has called 'home' since she first hit the netball court as a nine-year-old in 1999.
For Sawyer, black and red are in the blood.
"Dad (Bob) has obviously played a huge role at White Hills and mum (Debbie) ran the canteen for over 15 years," she said.
"Now, Lachie is coaching the reserves and Matt is still trying to play every few weeks and obviously my sister played here for a long time before moving to Cohuna. And then there's Quinton, who used to do some running.
"This is home."
The road to 400 games has been a remarkable one, adorned with personal achievements, including a trio of club best and fairests (B-grade in 2010 and 2015 and C-grade in 2015) and a league C-grade best and fairest in 2004.
She was also runner-up in the B-grade league best and fairest in 2007 and 2010.
But far more importantly, for someone who values club success over individual accolades and has always selflessly put her club first by taking on coaching, committee and team manager roles, there have been plenty of team triumphs.
Sawyer is a six-time premiership player, headlined by two in A-reserve ( 2005 and 2006), three in B-grade (2010, 2017 and 2019) and one in C-grade (2001).
The journey to 400 has not been without its bumps too.
Sawyer does not shy away from the fact the breakdown of a long-term relationship in 2019 left her short on enthusiasm for the game she has always cherished.
But as she knew she would be able to, Sawyer found comfort, support and ultimately strength in the form of her club and teammates.
"It kind of rocks you, especially with a little boy (Karter) and being a single mum," she said.
"That is one of the great things about White Hills, everyone is supportive.
"Being a single mum and working all the time, it's been difficult, but everyone has been super supportive.
"Loz (head netball coach Lauren Bowles) has been a massive driver of that culture of support.
"This year has definitely been my best since then ... so enjoyable."
On the court, Sawyer is savouring being a part of a B-grade team, which finds itself a game clear of Elmore at the top-of-the-ladder with five rounds to play.
"It's one of the greatest teams I have been involved at White Hills. We have some quality juniors who are playing really well and some level-headed girls that have been around a little while and have good netball heads," she said.
"We are really well led by Molly Johnston, who plays in A-grade.
"But again, it's not a one-team thing. It's a whole club thing. We do so much training together."
Sawyer, who is captaining B-grade, is aiming for premiership number seven this season.
"To be honest, I'm not one for individual accolades. Although in saying that, 400 games means a lot," she said.
"But premierships are what everybody craves and plays for and to be able to do it with some great mates.
"I think the memory that stands out for me was the 2019 grand final, when we learnt the hard way with the scorebook error."
In the space of an eventful and drama-filled three weeks, White Hills won its second semi-final encounter against North Bendigo 41-38, but was stripped of its score and the win after they played a player, who was not originally named on the official team sheet.
The Demons survived a tough preliminary final encounter against Huntly the following week by four goals, and showed plenty of resolve to claim a nail-biting grand final victory 44-42.
Reflecting deeper on the weekend ahead, Sawyer admitted to being 'a bit overwhelmed' to be joining a rare breed of netballers to have played 400 games.
"I don't like the limelight and it's a little embarrassing," she said.
"It is rare that you do hear of someone playing 400 games - it takes a lot of time and personal effort at a sporting club, but there's no other place I'd rather be than here.
"It feels like my safe place to escape everything and let it out among a group of best mates."
In more than two decades as a player, Sawyer has cherished being surrounded by some of the absolute greats of White Hills and the wider HDFNL netball competition.
When asked, those to rate specific mentions included current coach Bowles, Janene Cass, Michelle Atherton, Anna-Grace Close.
Among the multitude of highs, Sawyer could only conjure up a single regret.
"I've been lucky to achieve six premierships, but would have been happy with just one," she said.
"In terms of individual accolades, I have been blessed to be surrounded by good players that have helped me perform the way I do each Saturday.
"But the only thing I didn't get to do was, I didn't get to play with my sister.
"Obviously she has a mountain of ability that is a step above me, that's for sure.
"There was a time when we had the bye this year and I could have gone to Cohuna to play with her, but it ended up that she had a broken hand.
"It would have been nice, but I still have plenty of great netball memories to think back on."
The fittest she has been in years and blessed to have evaded any notable injuries during her career, Sawyer has no plans to call time on her playing career anytime soon.
What is beyond doubt, the ties that bind her to White Hills and her enthusiasm to stay involved will long outlive her presence on the court.
"I think our club only gets better and better to be honest. It's such a different place to what it was when I started in 1999," Sawyer said.
"I've been privileged to have seen so many wonderful people walk through the doors at White Hills.
"You do see some clubs go from good to bad and then worse and back up again, but I feel our club is really in its prime position as a football-netball club.
"That is something I am really proud of. We really are just getting better and better every year."
