White Hills netballer Rindy Sawyer hits 400 games in black and red

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 4:28pm
Rindy Sawyer will play game number 400 for White Hills in Saturday's B-grade clash against Lockington-Bamawm United at Scott Street. Picture by Kieran Iles
IT SPEAKS volumes about a country football-netball club and its culture and appeal, when someone who has been involved as a player for the last 24 years, declares this year as her best ever at the club.

