HDFNL: Huntly on front foot for 2024 with Morcom appointed coach

HAMISH Morcom will keep his sights firmly on striving to win a third premiership with Golden Square this year before joining Huntly as the Hawks' new coach for 2024.
The Hawks have announced Morcom as their new coach for next year in the Heathcote District league.
But before he sinks his teeth into his first senior coaching role, Morcom's focus will be on playing his role in Golden Square's BFNL premiership push.
"Huntly has been really good in just letting me finish off the season with Golden Square, which is right in the thick of it and, hopefully, we can potentially win flags across all three grades of football," Morcom said on Friday.
"Huntly is understanding that is where my main focus has to be over the next two months and then once that period is over and probably after a couple of weeks off it's really into the business of looking at what Huntly needs to take the next step."
The Hawks are being jointly-coached this year by the duo of Harry Whittle and Jayden Cordy, who fully endorse the transition to Morcom for 2024.
"It's very exciting for the club... myself and Cords are probably the most excited out of everyone because we just want to see the club get better," Whittle said.
"To have a player like Hamish come on board, he is going to bring a lot of experience with him and, hopefully, some talented players as well.
"And he's a very talented player himself, so it's a really exciting appointment."
Morcom joined Golden Square in 2012 and is well-known in the BFNL for his versatility and ability to take a high-flying mark.
The 30-year-old played in Golden Square's 2012 and 2013 flags - the last two in the Bulldogs' run of five in a row - while also building his coaching experience at the club.
Morcom spent two years as the Bulldogs' under-18s coach, three years as an under-18s assistant and is now into his second season as an assistant to senior coach Christian Carter.
"I'm excited for the new challenge; having been in various coaching roles at Golden Square, it feels like a good time to take the next step," Morcom said.
Morcom looks likely to take over a Huntly side that will finish with the wooden spoon this year, with the Hawks having just one win on the board so far this season.
However, he notes the turnaround clubs such as Heathcote have made in recent years and is hopeful the experience he brings after more than a decade at Golden Square can see a spike in results for the Hawks from next season.
"I know Huntly has some really good juniors coming through and, hopefully, I can bring some of that experience of what the standards at a BFNL club are like and ingrain some of that into the systems and practices that Huntly needs to put in place to take the next step," Morcom said.
"I know that it's a very competitive league, but I'd be hoping we could be shooting for a finals spot next year.
"You look at a team like Heathcote that has really turned it around over the past two years... I don't see why Huntly couldn't do the same as what Heathcote has been able to do."
Heathcote had finished in the bottom three for six consecutive seasons before last year improving to sixth and is this year on top of the ladder with four rounds remaining.
Sam Walker, who recently returned to the role of president at Huntly, said the club was thrilled to have secured a player of Morcom's stature as coach for next year.
"It's a very significant appointment for us," Walker said.
"Hamish not only brings that experience from Golden Square, but he's a really good fella as well, so it's really exciting.
"We set out some goals at the start of the year and our No.1 priority was to target a high-profile BFNL player as a playing-coach for next year.
"We've got an open dialogue between Hamish and our recruiting committee, but we will respect his role at Golden Square over the rest of the season and then look forward to what he will bring to our club after that."
While Huntly has announced a new coach for 2024, there have been several HDFNL coaching reappointments made in recent weeks at both Leitchville-Gunbower (Shannon Keam) and Lockington Bamawm-United (Stacy Fiske).
