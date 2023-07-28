Finals shaping clash for Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye

It has been more than two decades since a team in the BFNL has won the flag from outside the top three.
While Sandhurst and Golden Square are the clear two favourites for premiership honours in 2023, Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye will believe if they can get their best side on the park at the right time, they are more than capable of making a run for it.
Firstly, history suggests they'll need to claim that third spot, and in the three-way battle between these two sides and South Bendigo, this Saturday's game between the Hawks and Storm will go a long way to determining who gets the coveted second chance.
With fixtures against the Dragons and Square in the lead-up to finals for the Hawks, there is still plenty to play out, according to coach Travis Matheson even if his side were to get the chocolates on Saturday.
"We haven't spoken collectively about finishing top three, but everyone knows how important it is," he said.
"From our perspective, there is still a fair bit of water to go under the bridge before finals, so we're looking at this game as a tough match against a side we have a recent rivalry with."
The meeting between the sides earlier in the season was one-sided, with the Storm being restricted to its lowest score (2.9.21) at Tannery Lane ever.
However, that round-five clash was when the Hawks were at the zenith of their powers this season while the Storm were decimated by injury.
Matheson said he is expecting a much tougher Storm 22 this time out.
"From a tactical perspective, there is a lot we'll try to do similar, but we're preparing for them to have a full side and be a stronger outfit than last time."
The problem for the Storm is that they haven't had a full side at their disposal all season.
Those unavailability issues have been somewhat alleviated this week with the return of major ball winner Jake Moorhead, ruckman Tim Hosking and key forwards Cooper Jones and Caleb Ernst.
But it's one step forward two steps back for the Storm, with Shannon Geary succumbing to a hamstring injury he sustained at the QEO last Saturday, while Bo Alexander (calf) and Jordan Wilson (finger) will also miss.
Similarly, there is good and bad news for the Hawks on the availability front.
Sam Thompson is back from his suspension to further strengthen a defence that was on its last legs only a fortnight ago.
Darcy Richards retains his place in the side after recovering from a minor shoulder concern from last week's win at Castlemaine, but defender Clayton Holmes appears to have failed a fitness test at training.
The biggest query going into the day is how the Storm can manufacture a winning score.
Against top five sides in 2023, they have averaged only 7.5 goals per game.
Their last two outings against Square and the Dragons have only registered a combined eight, with three coming late in junk time at the QEO last Saturday.
Yes, injuries have played a significant part, with Jack Exell and Alex Powell having only played five games between them this season.
But if the Storm are to make a run at the flag, it starts on Saturday with a win and, arguably more importantly long-term, an improvement in their attacking efficacy against the best sides, which has seen them kick 8.24 from 89 inside 50s in those matches against Square and the Dragons.
