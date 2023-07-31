We'd sing happy birthday for all those four-legged friends out there, but we're a little hoarse.
As every horse around the world celebrates their birthday on August 1, the Bendigo Jockey Club is gearing up for another season of racing.
Club chief executive Rob Heinjus said it was a big day in the racing calendar.
"A lot of racing is based around the age of horses," he said.
"August 1 is the day every horse gets a year older and on that day we'll have a big day of training.
"We'll have 100 plus horses in trials and jump-outs here so it will be a big day."
Balgownie Estate will provide plenty of bubbles throughout the season as part of a partnership with the club.
"It's good that we're able to represent local business and great produce," Balgownie Estate assistant manager Lucy Everitt said.
"The club has chosen from our top estate ranges so there will be nice glasses of bubbles for everyone."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
