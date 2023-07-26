People in 78 potential new houses could be at risk of flooding in Epsom, a city councillor has warned.
Cr Greg Penna raised reservations about the proposed housing development along the banks of the Bendigo Creek during a Monday night debate at the Greater City of Bendigo Council meeting on rezoning vacant farm land for housing.
"When nature lets fly with a heavy downpour I would not want to be one of the 78 residents who may live there," he said.
The nine hectare site stretches from Buckland Street past Montis Lane, on the western side of the creek.
Much of the site is exposed to flooding in the right conditions.
Monday's vote was just one step in a longer planning process.
Developers would still needed public consultations and sign-off from the state planning minister.
Council staff checked the site out for a 2018 report on potential housing sites across Bendigo and decided it could work.
The North Central Catchment Management Authority had since seen the developers' storm and flood water plan and raised no objections.
Cr Penna was not convinced.
"The management plan might look good on paper but in reality it is only a guess," he said.
Flood expectations were now "regularly" being exceeded, Cr Penna said.
Cr Jen Alden said it remained to be seen whether the entire project would be appropriate.
She questioned why so many houses should rise there, why storm water needed to drain into a basin off site and the potential removal of some native vegetation.
"I cannot support the planning permit aspects of this proposal before us, in this form," Cr Alden said.
Cr Julie Sloan said there was "absolutely no doubt" there were questions over housing numbers and the loss of large trees and other potential wildlife habitat.
She wanted to shepherd the idea through to the community consultation stage so that the public could give its insights and ideas.
Six of nine councillors voted to send the developers' plans through to the next stage of the planning process.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
