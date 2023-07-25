Speeding, unlicensed and drunk drivers were among those left red-faced over the weekend in a Bendigo region police blitz to "drive down road trauma".
Operation Focus, which ran from Friday, July 21 to Monday, July 24, saw police detect 366 offences, including 141 speeding infringements, 13 unlicensed drivers, three seatbelt offences, three mobile phone offences and two disqualified drivers. Four vehicles were also impounded.
With the number of speeders, Road Policing Operations and Investigations Division Superintendent John Fitzpatrick issued a warning for Bendigo drivers who push their speedometer over the limit.
"Motorists should remember the likelihood of being involved in a serious injury or fatal collision increases significantly if you creep over the speed limit," Superintendent Fitzpatrick said.
Superintendent Fitzpatrick said the blitz had detected "far too many" disqualified, unlicensed or suspended motorists.
"This demonstrates a clear disregard for the road rules and the safety of other road users," he said.
The four-day blitz saw State Highway Patrol, Heavy Vehicle Unit and Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section deployed to the Bendigo area targeting high-risk driving behaviours and non-compliance.
This included speeding, distracted driving, unauthorised driving and impaired driving.
Police carried out 5269 preliminary breath tests and detected five drink driving offences - one on a restricted licence for exceeding 0.00 BAC and four for exceeding 0.05 BAC.
Seven drivers also returned a positive roadside drug test from 162 tests.
A total of 168 people have been killed on Victorian roads this year, marking a 16-year high for road deaths.
