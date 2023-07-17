Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton was lucky to escape serious injury after he had a high-speed crash in stage 15 of the Tour de France.
Hamilton was well-placed to challenge for his first podium finish in a Tour de France stage when he crashed on a descent with little more than 40km of the stage remaining.
Thankfully, Hamilton fell into a grassed area off the side of the mountain and didn't suffer any major injuries.
The Team DSM rider was able to rejoin the race, but the damage had been done in terms of a podium or even top-10 finish.
Hamilton bravely finished the stage in 39th place - 14 minutes and 17 seconds behind stage winner Wout Poels.
"It was a good day until it wasn't,'' Hamilton said.
"I managed to get into a pretty big group of 35 riders or so. We were going for the stage win and I was feeling pretty good.
"I made a mistake on one of the last descents, where I lost my front wheel and crashed, and that put me out of contention.
"I'm really disappointed as it's so hard to just be there in the group, let alone to be there and feeling good.
"I'll have a few easy days now and, hopefully, try again next week."
Former Bendigo and District Cycling Club member Jack Haig finished the stage in 80th place - nearly 30 minutes behind his Bahrain Victorious team-mate Poels.
With one week of the tour remaining, Haig is in 37th place, three minutes and 50 seconds ahead of Hamilton in 39th place.
Earlier in stage 15, about half of the field was delayed after a spectator caused a crash by trying to take a selfie.
The fan was too far into the road and connected with Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp Kuss.
Kuss lost his balance and crashed into other riders in the peloton, causing a major pile-up of riders behind him.
Tour leader Jonas Vingegaard and second-placed Tadej Pogacar missed the crash.
Vingegaard leads Poigacar by 10 seconds heading into Monday's rest day.
Leading Australian Jai Hindley slipped to fifth place overall - six minutes and 38 seconds behind the leader and one minute and 17 seconds behind third-placed Carlos Rodriguez Cano.
