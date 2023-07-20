BENDIGO should move its Australia Day citizenship ceremony because "January 26 is widely seen as a day of mourning and loss".
That is according to a council officer report tabled ahead of Monday's City of Greater Bendigo council meeting.
"January 26 'celebrations' are a reminder to many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People of our nation's history of dispossession, exclusion, violence and trauma with the impacts of colonisation continuing to be felt today," they said.
Councillors will vote on whether to move the event to the day before Australia Day, on January 25.
Until now, the council has kept ceremonies on Australia Day itself and has copped criticism from some Indigenous leaders on the slow process of deliberations on any changes, council staff say.
Discussions about ways to mark Australia Day respectfully started in December 2021 and delays stopped the council taking a position in time for 2023 ceremonies.
Prevarications or failing to take a clear position could be seen as a "message of non-support to the local First Nations community and other local supporters" of Reconciliation, council officers have told councillors ahead of Monday's vote.
"The potential damage to relationships would be amplified given the previous conversations and verbal commitment provided by Councillors involved in the conversation circles [with Indigenous people]."
Council officers say they are acutely aware of the risks of a backlash from other sections of the public over Monday's vote.
They had a plan to explain the changes to people who disagreed with the move or who did not understand a statement of intent that could also be endorsed on Monday night.
That statement would be a "clear demonstration of Council's increased understanding and leadership on the issue".
Council officers are also considering asking community groups and others to make a clear show of support to head off any backlash to proposed changes.
Shifting Australia Day citizenship ceremonies has been a fraught topic for local governments across Australia since 2017, when the Yarra City Council became one of the first to change ceremony dates.
"They are seeking to take a day which unites Australia and turn it into one which divides us," then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said at the time.
Times appear to be changing, though. The Albanse government last December scrapped a 2019 rule forcing councils to run citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day or lose permission to run them.
Among other things, the date marks the start of Australia's colonial invasion and a centuries-long cycle of Indigenous trauma.
The council's move has been welcomed by Dallas Widdicombe, chief executive of Bendigo District Aboriginal Co-operative.
"It's obviously not a date that we as Aboriginal people celebrate," he said.
"So I think its really great that he council have decided to change the date for citizenship ceremonies."
DJAARA boss Rodney Carter agreed and said everyone should be able to celebrate Australia's cultural diversity, not the colonising projects of the past.
"It's how we want Australia to be in, in the future," he said.
- Additional reporting by Gabriel Rule
- Additional reporting by Gabriel Rule
