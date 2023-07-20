Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Letters

Opposition Leader John Pesutto slams Comm Games axing

Updated July 20 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader John Pesutto
Opposition Leader John Pesutto

The decision of the Andrews Government to scrap the 2026 Commonwealth Games is a major blow for Bendigo and will have a significant impact on local infrastructure, jobs and tourism in one of Victoria's most important regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.