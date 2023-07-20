The decision of the Andrews Government to scrap the 2026 Commonwealth Games is a major blow for Bendigo and will have a significant impact on local infrastructure, jobs and tourism in one of Victoria's most important regions.
This action was taken despite the Andrews Government signing preliminary contracts and allocating $2.6 billion to the Games in the 2022-23 State Budget.
Victorians will now be asked to pay in excess of $1 billion to cancel the games for funds already spent and for cancelling contracts.
We were shocked to hear that the Andrews Government advised the 2026 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee as recently as June that sufficient funding was available for the Games.
Amid these revelations, the Opposition has written to the Auditor-General asking for an investigation to seek answers on how much this debacle has cost and how the Andrews Government's $2.6 billion cost estimate was so far off the apparent actual cost of at least $7 billion.
Furthermore, it was disappointing to hear that the Andrews Government was not interested in engaging with Commonwealth Games Australia to jointly find a solution to funding challenges.
The Liberals and Nationals are committed to helping our sporting bodies, regional communities and tourism-focused businesses.
If elected in 2026, we will work to restore Victoria's international reputation as a premier destination for major events and investment and ensure Bendigo continues to share in these opportunities.
