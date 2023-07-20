CYCLING: Lane Welsh to make green and gold debut in Glasgow

BENDIGO District Cycling Club member Tali Lane Welsh will continue a meteoric rise since taking up cross-country mountain bike racing when he represents Australia for the first time next month.
Lane Welsh is among a squad of 121 riders who will represent Australia at the Cycling World Championships being held in Glasgow from August 3-13.
The 22-year-old from Woodend is one of two Australian riders selected to contest the elite men cross-country marathon race on August 6.
Lane Welsh, who has been a member of the Bendigo District Cycling Club since 2021, is currently in Spain preparing for the World Championships.
His selection in the Australian team comes after he only took up cross-country mountain bike racing in 2020.
"I've only raced the cross-country marathon discipline two or three times previously, but I had some good results earlier this year and I think also some of my road results as well this year might have helped with my selection," Lane Welsh said on Thursday.
"I feel really fortunate to have been selected and I'm just over the moon."
Joining Lane Welsh in the cross-country elite men is another Woodend rider in Joel Green from the Seymour Broadford Cycling Club.
"This is my first time in an Australian team, so it has taken a bit of time to sink in," Lane Welsh said.
"Now that I'm over here in Spain preparing and the World Championships are getting closer, the idea of wearing the green and gold is getting more exciting, that's for sure."
It hasn't been an easy path to Lane Welsh's first Australian selection given the injury obstacles he has had to overcome, which has included a broken collarbone after being hit by a car while riding in 2020.
Lane Welsh has also endured a second broken collarbone, a broken back and broken rib.
"There has been a few big injuries and illnesses along the way, but I have been able to continue progressing and have had a good run lately and am now looking forward to seeing how I go at the worlds," Lane Welsh said.
"I've see a map of the course in Glasgow and it's about 95kms with around 3.2kms of elevation, so it is very hilly, which should suit me.
"Hopefully, I have one of those race days where everything goes really well. I'll make sure I do everything right in the week leading up to the race to make sure I have the best legs I can on the day and see how I go."
The Australian team also includes Bendigo's Pat Eddy who will race in the under-23 men's road race.
Australia will compete in 10 disciplines at the World Championships.
