Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Emporium Creative Hub Incubator program graduates look to future

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 10 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incubator graduate Ivan Sun from Bauhaus Studio VR. Picture by Gabriel Rule
Incubator graduate Ivan Sun from Bauhaus Studio VR. Picture by Gabriel Rule

When Ivan Sun talks about art, he is "not talking about pretty things".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.