When Ivan Sun talks about art, he is "not talking about pretty things".
Instead, the software engineer thinks art shares characteristics closer to the technology he plans to use in his creative business venture Bauhaus Studio VR.
"Art is about being provocative and opening people's minds and opening people's ways of thinking," he said.
Mr Sun is one of 11 graduates - ranging from wedding planners to video game designers - set to use what they learned as part of Emporium Creative Hub Incubator program fellowships.
He is using newly-found skills to blur the lines between art and technology in his virtual-reality creative enterprise.
"The virtual reality environment can be very technical. But there's an artistic aspect of it in the way things are presented," Mr Sun said.
"Perhaps it's an immersive game, perhaps it's a machine or a video, the way you approach the delivery of a technical product is where the artistic side comes in."
That may be a poetic approach, but Mr Sun said the incubator program armed him with the skills to take his virtual reality creative business into the real world.
"Since I joined the incubator program, I've delivered a workshop for the Bendigo Writers Festival, Bendigo Tech School, and for the Discovery Museum," he said.
Beyond the 14-week program, Mr Sun said he felt ready to engage with the business and creative needs of the Central Victorian community, to better understand the ways in which his business could impact in positive ways.
"I don't feel immediately the need to launch myself out to Bendigo," he said.
"In the next 12 months I will refine my set of service offerings and perhaps bring out a couple of surprising products or two in the meantime."
Helping clients navigate the "meantime" is a concept fellow program graduate and building consultant Linda Hermans said- inspired her work in the Incubator program.
"When people are looking at building a house, they often jump ahead of where they should be," Ms Hermens said.
"And they get very confused in what they're doing."
Ms Hermens wants to engage with those prospective buyers at the very start - before they go to the builder, or start drawing plans - to have a bespoke course of action tailored to their circumstances.
Just like those Ms Hermens hoped to support, she said the incubator program aided her in working with clarity at the forefront of her own project.
"It was really about focus and clarity, techniques of how to look at things, how to write things down to make us focus," she said.
"And finding something that's true to your nature, because any good business is based on it being an expression of the skills and personality and abilities of the person who is running that business."
In line with that, Ms Hermens said she could see the skills attained through the program were not only restricted to use in her career.
"(I've learnt) that's who I am, that's my strength. Or maybe that's my weakness, I'll stay away from that," she said.
"I think that's been a very beneficial thing for the whole-of-life."
The Emporium Creative Hub Incubator program has been supported by Creative Victoria in conjunction with Sertori Consulting and Minds at Work. Incubator aims to supply creative entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools and advice to boost their creative enterprise.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.