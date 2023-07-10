Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing since Friday, June 30.
Seventeen-year-old Shanara was last seen on Bloomfield Avenue, Maribyrnong.
She has previously been believed to have frequented the Bendigo, Echuca, Box Hill or Burwood areas.
Police believe she may be wearing black Adidas jacket, black Adidas track pants with white stripes down the side and black runners.
She is described as having bleached blonde hair, a thin build, an olive or tanned complexion with facial scars.
Police are concerned for the teenager's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Shanara's whereabouts is urged to contact Fitzroy Police Station on (03) 9934 6400.
