A TIGHT-KNIT Bendigo City under-18s have created history, becoming the first team at the club to score a win in the top level of any division in NPL soccer.
It was achieved in emphatic style, with coach Greg Thomas' talented young team upsetting Victorian soccer powerhouse Avondale 3-1 at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
They showed plenty of their trademark resilience to rebound from an early 1-0 deficit, to have the game on their own terms at 2-1 by half time.
A goal midway through the second half by Sam Pitson - a regular at senior level for Bendigo City in the club's Men's State League 5 West team over the past two years - put the cap on an exciting and convincing history-making victory.
It followed a spate of near-misses for the team over the last five weeks.
Thomas said while the win had been a long time in the making, doing it against a soccer powerhouse like Avondale was a proud moment.
"Particularly on a big day for the club, which was a massive success," he said in reference to a blockbuster day of soccer on Saturday.
"The boys were up and about and the three points were fully deserved.
"We should have gone a couple up early, but were unlucky to go 1-0 down.
"But then we scored two really good goals through Julian Hess to go into half-time 2-1 up and then added another in the second half.
"To be honest, they didn't really look like scoring in the second half. We defended really well and pretty much controlled the game.
"They had a nice patch there in the second half, but I felt they never really threatened us.
"The boys really deserved these three points."
The win was more than just a reward for a confident and skilful performance against Avondale, but for a strong body of work against a succession of bigger and, in some cases, powerhouse clubs across the season.
City had secured one point for the draw in three of its past five games heading into the weekend and were only narrowly beaten in two others, including 4-3 in its previous clash against Glen Eira, after leading 3-1 late in the contest.
While those close calls have seriously tested their character, Thomas said the spirit of the playing group had never wavered and their response had been nothing short of brilliant.
"It's been coming. We've been competing with every team, but just not getting the result," he said.
"That's been the disappointing bit, no results, but (on Saturday) they were great and were rewarded.
"It's a bit of history for the club - the first win in a top division in NPL football."
A stirring performance was underpinned by top performances by Hess, the hard-working Brent White and Archie Matheson, who according to Thomas, played his best game of the season in defence.
Hopes are high the breakthrough win can be launching pad to further wins this season.
The under-18s will face one of the toughest tasks in NPL soccer against a star-studded Melbourne Victory next Sunday at the State Football Centre in Thornbury, before away clashes against Western United and Bulleen Lions.
While it's a tough stretch, their opponents can be assured Bendigo City won't be taking a backward step.
"They're tough games, but I'd like to see us keep doing what we are doing and being competitive," Thomas said.
"The games we have lost, we've scared these teams and we are not being taken lightly, which is a good thing.
"Hopefully now the boys can grown in their confidence. I think they know they belong in NPL1, but with that first win under their belt, hopefully we can kick on."
It's been coming and we've been competing with every team, but just not getting the result- Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas
Thomas said the mood post-game was understandably jubilant.
"I think some of the parents were up and about a bit more than the players actually," he said.
"But there was a bit of relief as well to finally get that win.
"There was a lot of excitement, but there's been a lot of hard work and they finally got their just reward."
A triumph for the under-18s contributed to a perfect four wins at home for Bendigo City on Saturday.
City's senior and senior reserves Men's State League teams both scored big wins over ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria, while the under-13s defeated Keilor Park 4-0.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.