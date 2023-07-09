Bendigo Advertiser
Breakthrough moment for Bendigo City in NPL 1 under-18s triumph

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 9:15am
A TIGHT-KNIT Bendigo City under-18s have created history, becoming the first team at the club to score a win in the top level of any division in NPL soccer.

