Central Victorians not able to access vital services on a regular basis will have the opportunity to get the support they need when the Blue Gum van rolls through the region this week.
The mobile group, run through Services Australia, will be providing help for people who need to link in with multiple agencies including Centrelink, the NDIS, Medicare and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The service van will be trekking through the region starting on July 10 when it stops in at Malmsbury on Ellesmere Place adjacent to the Town Hall.
On July 11, Blue Gum will visit Kyneton between 10am and 4pm where the van will be parked along Mollison Street.
The next step for the service will be at Kilmore on July 12 where residents can visit the staff between 9am and 4pm at Soldiers Memorial Hall car park on Patrick Street.
Services Australia will then stop in at Heathcote where it will operate from in front of the RSL Hall on High Street on July 13 from 9am to 3pm.
The Blue Gum van is to allow towns and residents who do not have regular access to these services in a face-to-face capacity in their communities.
The service will also visit Benalla, Mansfield and Bonnie Doon on July 18, 19, 20 and 21 respectively.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
