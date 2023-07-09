Bendigo Advertiser
Centrelink, Medicare staff heading through regions with mobile service

BL
By Ben Loughran
July 9 2023 - 10:00am
Service Australia will be travelling through the Central Victorian region next week to help people access vital services. Picture by Adam Holmes.
Central Victorians not able to access vital services on a regular basis will have the opportunity to get the support they need when the Blue Gum van rolls through the region this week.

