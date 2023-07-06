A Marong tank business that may have failed, leaving an unknown number of customers thousands of dollars out of pocket and without the products they paid for, has now gone offline.
The property on the Wimmera Highway has had its gates shut for several months and its phone number when repeatedly dialed, appears not to be working.
The waterstore.com.au website for WaterStore Poly Tanks, which is owned by Water Supplies Pty Ltd, has also ceased to work.
Now two angry customers, who paid thousands of dollars for water tanks they have yet to receive, have lodged documents with the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal to bring proceedings against the company.
Furious customers
One of the complainants, a Bendigo pensioner, who wants to remain anonymous, paid $4084 for two 5000 litre tanks and a pump last year. She asked for them to be delivered after October's flooding event had passed but the equipment never arrived and she was unable to get answers from the business.
After carrying out her own investigation and unsuccessfully seeking to have the company reimburse her for the tanks she expected to have delivered in December, the pensioner initiated a VCAT application.
Another customer to contact the Advertiser about their unfulfilled order, a woman from Newbridge, who paid $3,780 for two 10,000 litre tanks in August, has also initiated VCAT proceedings against the company.
Like the pensioner, the Newbridge resident paid up front for the tanks but asked for them to be held at WaterStore's Marong premises until last year's flooding event had passed.
When she tried to request they be delivered in January this year she was unable to communicate with the company, only ever managing to speak to the operators of a professional messaging service that was in use.
"I thought I'd go local and support local business," the woman said.
Other customers impacted by failed deliveries included a farming couple from Avoca, who had dealt with the business before and considered Water Supplies Pty Ltd a good local business when they ordered two tanks from it in November last year.
When they received an invoice for their $8300 order on January 31, they paid it promptly, only becoming concerned when they got a reminder notice for the bill a week later, they said.
In the months afterwards the couple made numerous attempts to contact the company by phone, with the calls initially going through to the answering service, which took messages that were never returned. They also tracked commentary online that suggested the company had gone to the wall.
Company was in process of 'structural change' due to marriage breakdown, operator said
In March WaterStore Poly Tanks' operator Mick Sullivan told the Advertiser the family water tank supply company he had run for more than 15 years was in the middle of "structural change" due to the early January breakdown of his relationship with his wife, Candace, the registered owner and director of it.
The Advertiser has been unable to make contact with Candace Sullivan, who ASIC documents confirmed was the current sole owner and director of WaterStore Poly Tanks' holding company, Water Supplies Pty Ltd.
Mick Sullivan confirmed, as the Advertiser has previously reported, that an earlier incarnation of the Sullivan family business, Water-Store Products Pty Ltd, was liquidated in 2020.
The February 2020 liquidation had been ordered due to a cash flow problem, Mr Sullivan said.
In the years since, he had worked hard to pay back the majority of Water-Store Products' customers and most of its suppliers, and could "hold [his] head up high", he said.
The successor business entity, WaterStore Poly Tanks, had ceased trading at the end of 2022, but behind the Marong property's locked gates he had been "working day and night making stuff to get the product out to people", he said.
In his conversation with the Advertiser in March he said anyone still waiting for tanks could still expect to receive them. "We're not a dishonourable company," Mr Sullivan said.
He said that technically he was only an employee at the business his father originally set up around 30 years ago, but he hoped to get control of it and "resurrect it".
While it had been liquidated before, the water tank business was not insolvent, he said, and he had invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into machinery for it in the past two years.
"We've finished it once now, hopefully [it won't be] twice. That's hopefully the plan, not to finish it. It's a good little business that does really well and it was just starting to find its feet," he said.
Signs point to business folding
However, the Advertiser has been unable to make contact with Mr Sullivan in recent weeks and none of the aggrieved customers who have been in touch with the paper have had their orders fulfilled.
As of June 20 there was no evidence of the business being wound up through ASIC, however all signs point to the fact that the family's variously named Morang water tank company has folded.
Land title documents show that the property WaterStore Poly Tanks Pty Ltd has been operating out of is owned by another company name, Water-Store Tanks Pty Ltd, that is owned and directed by Mick Sullivan's father, Alan Sullivan.
According to ASIC documents, holding company Water Supplies Pty Ltd's "principal place of business" is an address in Golden Square.
