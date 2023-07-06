Bendigo Advertiser
Where are our tanks? VCAT actions launched against Bendigo business

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 7 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 5:00am
A collection of tanks of different shapes and sizes dot the locked up premises of Mick and Alan Sullivan's water tank business at Marong. Picture by Darren Howe
A collection of tanks of different shapes and sizes dot the locked up premises of Mick and Alan Sullivan's water tank business at Marong. Picture by Darren Howe

A Marong tank business that may have failed, leaving an unknown number of customers thousands of dollars out of pocket and without the products they paid for, has now gone offline.

