A Golden Square sexual abuser who impregnated his child victim has fronted the County Court sitting in Bendigo and is awaiting sentencing for multiple charges including for the penetration of a child under 16.
The court heard 36-year-old "tradesman" Michael Sukit Llewelyn has a "very lengthy" criminal history, although this was his first appearance for sexual crimes.
Llewelyn, a former VFL footballer, appeared via videolink from custody, pleading guilty to multiple charges each of producing child abuse material and of penetrating a child under 16.
Prosecutor Francesca Holmes told the court the latter crimes include multiple instances without contraception leading ultimately to the child falling pregnant and giving birth to her son in 2022.
Police became aware of Llewelyn's offending when he was arrested on another matter and an officer noticed his mobile phone home screen showed an ultrasound of a baby.
The phone also contained child abuse material videos featuring the girl and Llewelyn.
The victim was supported by her family in court alongside her infant son.
In response to a victim impact statement from the victim's mother, County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd said the impact "could not have been put more eloquently".
She told the court all she wanted for her children was for them to be "loved" and to live "good and honest lives".
The woman said she would have never imagined becoming a grandmother at such a young age, nor her daughter a mother at 15, particularly in the circumstances the woman described as "sickening" and "putrid".
She said Llewelyn, who was a family friend since the girl was aged 10, was a "monster", a "repulsive grooming man" and a "dangerous and controlling adult" who tried to groom not only his victim but the family as well.
She said he presented himself as "a good guy" and his crimes against her daughter had "crushed her soul".
The woman said the family do not see the infant Llewelyn fathered as belonging to him.
"Nothing good came from (Llewelyn), but something spectacular came from my daughter," she told the court.
"She is determined to give her son the best life" the court was told despite being "far from ready" for the experience.
The child victim's mother said her baby grandson was a credit to her "resilient" and "tenacious" daughter alone.
"She is busy changing nappies and doing night-feeds," she said.
"I hope she knows how proud I am of her."
The court heard Llewelyn had experienced childhood trauma before his adoption at age two, although he went on to experience some "privilege" Ms Holmes argued, having two professional parents, a good education and many overseas trips.
His drug use was presented as a constant throughout his criminal offending.
Defence lawyer Chris Hooper said his client was "unintelligent emotionally" and "vulnerable generally" - although conceded this vulnerability was not present relative to the child victim.
The court heard he had "psychologically coerced his victim".
The court heard Llewelyn did not meet the diagnosis for pedophilic disorder, and his offending took place rather in the context of his "compromised insight", "lack of moral consciousness" and "continued lack of emotional maturity".
Llewelyn has previously faced the court for multiple charges of doing unlicensed electrical work and supplying drugs, including methylamphetamine to children.
Before his arrest on current sex crime charges on May 21, 2022, Llewelyn had been in custody as recently as February 2022 on other matters.
He was in jail from November 21, 2021, to February 24, 2022, and was also in jail earlier in 2021.
On the current matters, he has spent 410 days in custody, not including Wednesday.
If you or someone you know needs support:
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
