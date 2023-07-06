Bendigo Advertiser
Michael Llewelyn to be sentenced for child sex crimes

By Lucy Williams
July 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Michael Sukit Llewelyn will be sentenced for sex crimes against a child he impregnated. File picture
A Golden Square sexual abuser who impregnated his child victim has fronted the County Court sitting in Bendigo and is awaiting sentencing for multiple charges including for the penetration of a child under 16.

