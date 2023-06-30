Bendigo Advertiser
Fine for illegal campfire in Kingower in Bendigo Magistrates' Court

June 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Man fined for illegal campfire in Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture supplied
Man fined for illegal campfire in Bendigo Magistrates' Court. Picture supplied

A Melton man who unknowingly breached a total fire ban by lighting a campfire in Kingower has fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court where he was fined $250 without conviction.

