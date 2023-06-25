Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Lizzy Welsh to perform baroque violin album at Old Church on the Hill

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 26 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine musician Lizzy Welsh will perform her new album The Target Has Disappeared at the Old Church on the Hill next month. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Castlemaine musician Lizzy Welsh will perform her new album The Target Has Disappeared at the Old Church on the Hill next month. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Castlemaine violinist Lizzy Welsh wants to make string music accessible to everyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.