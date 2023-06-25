Castlemaine violinist Lizzy Welsh wants to make string music accessible to everyone.
Welsh's latest album The Target Has Disappeared features three new compositions for solo baroque violin, all performed by her.
On Saturday, July 8 Welsh will launch the album alongside two of its three local composers, Natasha Anderson and Alexander Garsden, at the Old Church on the Hill.
Welsh said she was excited for people to experience the sounds of a baroque violin at the intimate music venue.
Her instrument of choice was made locally by Spring Gully-based Steven Gregory and featured strings made of animal intestines.
"The sound is more organic and sort of a grittier, rougher sound, which I think is really interesting," she said.
"The composers that I've worked with on these pieces have found that really interesting too and I think they've really exploited that difference in the sound."
Welsh said the electronic sounds heard on the album came from artefacts found in the childhood home of composer Natasha Anderson.
She said she was proud about how local the production of the album was.
"I'm very passionate about that because I think that we have some of the most world-class musicians living in this region, and we should be promoting those people," she said.
Playing at the Old Church on the Hill in Quarry Hill excited her, she said, as a diverse community frequented the space.
"They've done a really great job of making everyone feel included," she said.
"I think that's really important, particularly with music performance on instruments, like string instruments that are seen as this sort of elitist thing, that is actually open to everyone to experience. I'm really excited about that."
The concert starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 8. Tickets are available at the door or at trybooking.com/CIZTW.
