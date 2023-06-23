Whenever Richmond won an AFL match, Fiona Adams would play the theme song over the Lockwood Primary School loudspeaker as students went to class.
The Tigers fanatic and Lockwood Primary School business manager has retired after working 16 years at the school.
To celebrate, Ms Adams was surprised with a whole-school celebration, with staff and students donning the yellow and black in honour of their "mad tiger supporter" peer.
With Ms Adams' children starting at Lockwood in 2002, she said she had more than two decades of experience with the school.
"I have lived and breathed this place," she said.
"The staff are just amazing, I've never worked with such a kind, caring, cohesive staff as what we have here and it shows in what amazing kids we've got here."
Principal Carmen Huszar said everything Ms Adams did was for the students, and she would leave behind a legacy of passion.
One of Ms Adams' highlights at the school was becoming team manager for the Energy Breakthrough team, something she hoped to remain involved with in retirement.
She said she hoped to travel and spend more time with her family, however she would stay aenagegd with the school community.
"They won't get rid of me that easy, I'll be back," she said.
