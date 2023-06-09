UPDATE, Friday 7pm:
McIvor Road at Putnam Avenue heading west towards Bendigo remains closed after a multi-vehicle crash earlier on Friday, June 7.
Traffic heading west was being diverted at the intersection with Reservoir Road around the scene while Powercor worked late into the night under lighting.
Powercor repair crews were using heavy lifting equipment to fix issues after multiple power lines were knocked down.
An unmarked police car remains on scene.
UPDATED, Friday 4pm: Two drivers involved in a motor vehicle incident at McIvor Road on Friday afternoon have been taken to Bendigo Hospital.
According to police, a male driver of a white SUV, in his early to mid 30s, and a female driver of a green hatchback, also in her 30s were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Bendigo Highway Patrol senior sergeant Ian Brooks said a collision between a white SUV and a green hatchback resulted in a collision with a parked, unoccupied car and took out multiple power lines.
McIvor Road inbound to Bendigo remains blocked.
Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said Powercorp had secured the scene.
The crash comes on the eve of Bendigo Highway Patrol's King's Birthday long weekend road safety operation, where Senior Sergeant Brooks said his officers would be targeting "everything" including speeding, drug and drunk driving, driver distractions, seatbelts and fatigue.
EARLIER: Emergency services are attending a major motor vehicle accident at the corner of Putnam Avenue and McIvor Road, Strathdale.
It is believed two power poles have been knocked down which was potentially affecting traffic lights in the area.
McIvor Road inbound to Bendigo has been blocked.
A live power pole is believed to be down at the Woodbury Court Shopping Centre.
It is recommended to avoid the area until emergency services have the scene under control.
It is unclear if anyone had been injured in the incident.
MORE TO COME
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.